Ulster Bank brings Apple Pay to business customers

Contactless option makes way into commercial space Print Print Trade

Ulster Bank has begun offering Apple Pay to its business credit card customers, a safer, more secure and private way to pay that helps commercial customers avoid handing their payment card to someone else, touching physical buttons or exchanging cash – and uses the power of iPhone to protect every transaction.

Apple Pay is now integrated across a range of Ulster Bank’s Mastercard commercial cards, and Visa Debit cards for business and commercial banking customers, complementing the existing range of payment options for our business customers.

Eddie Cullen, Ulster Bank’s managing director of commercial banking, said: “As one of the first banks in Ireland to offer this technology to our personal customers, this was a natural extension and helps our business customers make safe, fast payments with minimal effort. We champion potential, and as the country recovers, supporting our business customers is our priority. Apple Pay will help our customers throughout the country, by providing even more payment options, as they continue to build and grow their businesses.”

advertisement





Customers can also use Apple Pay on iPhone, iPad, and Mac to make faster and more convenient purchases in apps or on the Web in Safari without having to create accounts or repeatedly type in shipping and billing information. Apple Pay can also be used to make payments in apps on Apple Watch.

TechCentral Reporters