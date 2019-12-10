UK tech industry M&A deals drop 33% in Q3

€2.9bn worth of technology industry M&A’s were announced in Q3 Print Print Trade

New figures show that €2.9 billion worth of technology industry mergers and acquisition (M&A) deals were announced in the UK in in Q3 2019 alone. This reflects a 33.2% decrease from the previous quarter, and a 16.2% rise when compared with the last four-quarter average of €2.52 billion.

In Q3 2019, the global technology industry M&A deal value totalled €58.5 billion. The UK held a 5% share of this. With 109 deals recorded during the period, the UK saw deal activity drop by 16.8% from the previous quarter.

Top five deals

The top five technology industry M&A deals accounted for 94.6% of the overall value during Q3, standing at €2.8 billion. According to GlobalData, the top five technology industry deals were:

Jiangsu Shagang Group’s €2 billion acquisition of Global Switch Holdings The €348 million acquisition of Cloudcoco by adept4 Ceres Bidco’s €209 million acquisition of StatPro Group The €127 million acquisition of Osmanthus Vale Holdings by 7Road Aptean’s acquisition of Sanderson Group for €99 million.

TechCentral Reporters