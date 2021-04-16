Typetec, Microsoft open national start-up competition

Pair will award one business a €25,000 technology fund

IT and cybersecurity solutions provider Typetec has launched a national competition to support the Irish start-up community.

Launched in conjunction with Microsoft Ireland, the free-to-enter competition will award one business with a €25,000 technology fund to assist them on their journey from start-up to success. The fund will include the very latest hardware and cloud technology from Microsoft, as well as professional services and marketing support.

Typetec and Microsoft Ireland have set out an evaluation criteria, which hones in on company strategy, scale of innovation, and the contours of the start-up’s technical roadmap. Eligible companies must be registered in the Republic of Ireland, incorporated between 2015 and 2020, with a minimum number of five permanent employees.

The judging panel will comprise Ken Tormey, chief revenue officer, Typetec; Kelvin Keane, startup & partner manager for Microsoft Startups Europe; and Kieran McDonnell, country manager, Vuzion.

Microsoft for Startups is a global program committed to providing start-ups with the resources they need, when they need them, regardless of where they are in their start-up journey, providing access to a global cloud platform as well as best-in-class technology and business supports.

“The pandemic has taken a significant toll on the wider business community in Ireland, and for start-ups, the past 12 months haven’t exactly provided fertile ground for growth,” said Mark Fitzgerald, COO at Typetec. “A vibrant indigenous start-up space is so crucial to the spectre of innovative solutions needed to drive the digital transformation efforts of Irish business, which is why we’ve set out a €25,000 fund for eligible start-ups – to help them innovate at pace, and with confidence.

“When you are running full-tilt in the maelstrom that is a start-up, business owners need reassurance that the fundamentals of their business operations are solid. Central to that is their technology stack and its associated setup and security. We are delighted to partner with Microsoft Ireland and bring our own expertise to guide the winning candidate from start-up, to success.”

Andrew Macadam, global field lead for Microsoft for Startups, said: “Microsoft for Startups is committed to working with great partners to enable start-ups in Ireland scale operations to achieve sustainable growth. This competition, in collaboration with Typetec, provides further illustration of this mission in action. As a leading Gold Microsoft Partner, Typetec has established its credentials as a standard setter for Managed IT and cybersecurity solutions here in Ireland, and this competition is just the latest chapter in our companies’ rich history of cooperation. Together, we’re excited to play our role in helping the start-ups scale and deliver innovative solutions that will undoubtedly expedite the digital transformation agenda within the Irish business community.”

The application deadline is 14 May, and companies can apply here.

TechCentral Reporters

