Typetec introduces four-day work week

MSP looks to improve work-life balance for all employees Print Print Trade

Typetec is set to move all of its employees to a four-day working week from the start of February 2022, making it the first Irish IT services company to introduce this working model.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Dublin, Typetec provides technology consulting and managed IT services based on security, productivity and engagement solutions. Its sister company, Wriggle Learning is part of the Typetec Group and provides digital learning solutions for the education sector.

Typetec will apply the ‘100-80-100 model’ which will see all employees receiving 100% of their pay for 80% working hours while achieving 100% productivity for the company. As one of first members of the Four Day Week Ireland programme, it will be initially introduced as a six-month trial with plans to make it permanent for all employees upon successful completion of the trial.

advertisement





Typetec will measure the success of its four-day working week across multiple KPIs including commercial, financial, and operational targets. It will also collaborate and share data with independent researchers from UCD and Boston College. Results will be analysed and shared at a macro-level, so that more Irish private and public sector organisations can be informed and encouraged to make a similar commitment to their employees.

“We’re completely focused on creating and maintaining a great working culture and environment at Typetec,” said Paul Dooley, CEO, Typetec. “Long before the pandemic, we had introduced remote working for all employees, and this has proved to be highly successful with productivity levels and staff morale seeing a significant boost., commented:

“As a company that specialises in workplace productivity solutions, we realised that a four-day week was an obvious next step for us. We held a town hall meeting to inform the staff and the reaction was so positive and there’s a tangible air of shared excitement as we look forward to next year.

“We are holding empowered and engaged staff-led discussions as to how this will work best for them, while also maintaining team and individual productivity targets. We’ve also begun informing our customers and they have also received the news positively and are fully reassured by our continued focus on delivering service levels that are considerably ahead of industry norms.

“Ultimately, we want to provide every employee with a great work-life balance and enable them to build a long and rewarding career with Typetec. We’re delighted to launch this initiative as the company turns 40 in 2022, and we believe it’s central to our continued growth and success.”

Joe O’Connor, global pilot programme manager, 4 Day Week Global, said: “The future of work has arrived. 20 Irish companies have boldly embraced a productivity-focused, reduced-hour model of work with the support of 4 Day Week Global. Typetec are one of these dynamic, innovative and progressive organisations, and we are looking forward to working with them as the rollout of our six-month coordinated trial commences early next year.”

TechCentral Reporters

Like what you see?

Ireland’s ONLY dedicated news feed for the distribution and retail channel. Our editorial mix includes channel news, trend analysis, Deals Done, regular ‘Channel Chat’ interviews and strategic product focuses. This is a vital medium through which the technology channel can network and identify new business opportunities.

Want more?