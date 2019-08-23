Twitter celebrates 12 years of the hashtag

Last year Irish people used hashtags for entertainment and altruism

On this day, 12 years ago @chrismessina tweeted: “how do you feel about using # (pound) for groups. As in #barcamp.” And with that, the hashtag was born.

From its humble beginnings, it is now recognised as one of the most influential symbols of the digital age. Online communications have irreversibly changed, and the phrase ‘hashtag’ has become a firm part of everyday speech.

Whatever is happening in the world, is happening on Twitter. People flock to the platform to communicate and connect. Hashtags let users easily categorise tweets, which in turn feeds conversation. To celebrate the landmark, here are some of the years most talked about hashtags:

Television

Twitter has changed the way we watch TV. Fans now live-tweet TV shows in their millions, posting instant reactions for the world to see. One of Ireland’s most popular hashtags this year was #LoveIsland. Irish fans ranted and raved about the antics in the villa night after night. #DerryGirls was another firm favourite with fans who could relate to the schooldays antics in the 90s throwback comedy.

Sport

The sporting hashtags #MUFC and #GAA were lively this year. @ManUtd fans have been fervently tweeting their opinions with transfer season in full swing. Meanwhile, the GAA All-Ireland certainly got its followers in a frenzy, as fans live-tweeted matches from the side-lines or the sofa all season long.

Social movements

Irish people in their droves used Twitter as a forum to discuss social issues last year. The site was home to many lively debates and passionate pleas. Hashtags like #RaiseTheRoof; which shone a light on homelessness in Ireland, and #StandWithNurses; where people showed unity with nurses during their strike, gained significant attention.

National pride

Of course, some of the year’s top hashtags were undeniably Irish. Our national pastime, talking about the #Weather naturally made the list, as did #Gaeilge, and #LoveDublin. For the first time, #Ireland was among them, as one of the most featured hashtags.

Users are encouraged to join the celebration – share your favourite hashtag to mark #HashtagDay.

TechCentral Reporters