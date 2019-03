TV Future with Peter Mac Avock

Charting the changes to television in light of myriad new pressures

From Netflix to Saorview TV has changed a lot recently. One man at the forefront of mass changes in digital television is Irishman Peter Mac Avock, who is the Head of Distribution, Platforms and Services for the EBU, European Broadcasting Union. Niall sat down with him for a special extended interview, discussing the next frontiers on what we’ll watch next .. and how.