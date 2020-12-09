TSSG opens Mixed Reality Innovation Lab to companies in the South East

Companies and individuals who need to run simulations or test prototypes now have access to a state-of-the-art, €160,000 mixed reality testbed lab and research team at Waterford Institute of Technology’s West Campus.

The new facility allows clients see how mixed reality can transform education, training and awareness and monitor movement, immersion and interaction through a variety of technologies, including wireless headsets, a VR treadmill, 360-degree video capture, live performance and acoustic capture, physiological sensing, and eye tracking equipment.

Funding for the testbed facility was secured through the Enterprise Ireland Institutes of Technology Capital Call.

The Mixed Reality Innovation Lab at TSSG has a dedicated space located in Arclabs Research and Innovation Centre and also includes a portable element that can be brought to a client’s premises.

Kevin Doolin, director of innovation at TSSG, said: “TSSG have been working in the mixed reality sector for a number of years and this lab allows the team to advance their research capabilities to showcase and enhance our developed applications and to support the visualisation and demonstration aspects of this technology to our industry partners in multiple sectors such as Health, Education and Pharma.”

Speaking about the importance of mixed reality technologies in industry, Miguel Ponce de Leon, TSSG Technology Gateway manager, said: “The applications of mixed reality technologies are endless. The nature of mixed reality lends itself well to a whole host of experiences as it offers a combination of movement, immersion and interaction. The experience and capabilities that it provides has many applications outside of its presumed entertainment value.

“We have seen an increase in mixed reality solutions being applied to industry since people are working remotely and the demand for online shopping has increased. Companies are using AR to allow their customers to visualise a product in their home and others have applied VR to remote training programmes.”

