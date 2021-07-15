Trulioo plans to grow Irish team by 300%

Global identity verification company received $394 million in Series D financing last month

Global identity verification company, Truliooh has partnered with four major European payment providers: PayDo, Pollen Technologies, Sokin and XanderPay. Trulioo has been selected by these payment providers to help them meet compliance requirements and verify customers.

Following its $394 million Series D round of financing last month, Trulioo is looking to grow in Europe with plans to increase headcount by 300% in Dublin, Ireland, in a bid to attract new customers and better serve existing partners.

“Payments providers grapple with facilitating cross-border transactions while meeting ever changing regulatory requirements. Turning to our expertise in global identity verification helps deliver frictionless customer onboarding for real-time payments, fueling the digital economy,” said Steve Munford, CEO of Trulioo.

Trulioo helps organisations to take a risk-based approach to identity verification, allowing clients to choose a balanced integration of human judgment and automated technology in the customer due diligence process.

Trulioo GlobalGateway, a marketplace of identity data and services, orchestrates real-time identity checks that adhere to a diverse range of compliance requirements, prevent fraud, and increase trust and safety online. GlobalGateway helps organisations meet KYC/AML compliance requirements across jurisdictions and enables them to instantly verify over 5 billion customers in more than 195 countries.

TechCentral Reporters

