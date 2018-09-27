Trinity College opens Tangent workspace for undergraduates

State-of-the-art space to foster creativity and entrepreneurship

A new initiative between Trinity College Dublin and Bank of Ireland is seeking to promote innovation and entrepreneurship at undergraduate level by taking a ‘test bed’ approach to learning.

Tangent, Trinity’s Ideas Workspace will provide innovation and entrepreneurship education; start-up company acceleration programmes; host events; and provide supports for fledgling to mature entrepreneurs across Ireland and beyond.

Tangent is the first of a suite of new innovation and entrepreneurships initiatives that will be open to not just Trinity students and alumni but the wider European innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem.

Examples of new programmes Tangent will run include the first ever undergraduate certificate in innovation and entrepreneurship; a national roll-out of postgraduate courses; and pan-European early-stage business accelerator programmes.

Chief innovation & enterprise officer, Trinity College Dublin, Dr Diarmuid O’Brien said: “Innovation and entrepreneurship is critical for Ireland’s economic competitiveness. Tangent, Trinity’s Ideas Workspace, will build on the success of Trinity as a European leader in innovation and entrepreneurship enabling the leaders of the future. Our transformative learning environment will inspire and empower our students and graduates, to create new enterprises and businesses at the forefront of Europe’s innovation ecosystem.”

Tangent will be housed in a state-of-the-art space that is currently being constructed and will be co-located with the new Trinity Business School on Pearse Street which will open in May 2019.

TechCentral Reporters