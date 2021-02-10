Trinity College launches AI accelerator programme

Ten start-ups selected for first cohort Print Print Trade

An GIS inventory mapping tool for telecos and other utility providers, detection diagnostics platform for disease prevention, and a recommendation sizing tool for Fashion retailers are among three of the ideas being backed in the first round of Trinity College Dublin’s new artificial intelligence accelerator programme, Alsessor.

Based at Tangent, Trinity College Dublin’s ‘ideas workspace’, the programme will be delivered in association with Altada Technology Solutions and aims to support early stage start-ups and entrepreneurs in the areas of retail, digital health, fintech, insurtech, regulatory, and compliance.

Ten companies have been selected for the first cohort from a field of hundreds of international applications.

advertisement





Ken Finnegan, CEO of Tangent, said: “Artificial intelligence is changing the way we work and live and the value and benefit for early stage start-ups participating on this world-class accelerator is enormous and that was shown by the high number and calibre of start-ups that applied. We have had so much interest that our partners, Altada, have agreed to extend their support from one year, to three years – which is incredible. The selected teams will have access to funding, the best minds across industry and academia to progress their organisation, and also access to a network of supports.”

Allan Beechinor, CEO and co-founder of Altada, said: “Through Alsessor we will be able to nurture the up and coming AI talent of which we have an abundance of both here in Ireland and abroad. Having come through accelerator programmes ourselves, we can say firsthand that they make an incredible difference in that earliest stage of getting a business off the ground. We are keen to see the 10 companies at the end of this programme and see the progress they have made. We had very difficult decisions to make on selecting the first cohort. We are excited to watch these teams scale rapidly.”

TechCentral Reporters