TransferMate scores top prize at Deloitte Financial Services Innovation Awards

Global payments company recognised for innovation Print Print Trade

TransferMate was the overall winner at the inaugural Deloitte Financial Services Innovation Awards.

The awards celebrate individuals and companies in the financial services sector that are leading the way in innovation. It recognises those that use technology to address challenges, create opportunities, improve user experience, and change how business is conducted.

Financial Services Ireland (FSI) and Banking & Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) partnered with Deloitte on the awards.

TransferMate facilitates global payments in 162 countries and 134 currencies. Additionally, the company won in the product or service category for Global Invoice Connect. For businesses looking for a more effective way to receive payments from around the globe, TransferMate uses its expansive global network to provide an alternative to international wire payments.

Fexco was the winner in the leadership category. The award acknowledged the role that Denis McCarthy, CEO of Fexco played in driving the company’s evolution into a global fintech business. It also came out on top in the social or sustainable entrepreneurship category.

“Congratulations to TransferMate on being crowned overall winners. We launched these awards to showcase the pioneering innovations that were being developed in the industry and to showcase Ireland as hub for innovation internationally,” said David Dalton, head of financial services, Deloitte Ireland. “We’ve been blown away by the calibre of innovation within the industry and TransferMate certainly exemplifies that through their innovative product offerings.”

“Similarly, Denis’s relentless focus on continuous improvement and the determination he has shown when pursuing efforts to innovate is inspiring to all of us – he is an outstanding leader, innovator and influencer in the financial services industry. The judging panel were particularly struck by their appetite to collaborate with strategic partners, both domestically and internationally, to drive innovation within their businesses.”

The judging panel chose the following winners from over 100 applicants:

Product or Service – TransferMate

Operations – Institute of Banking

Customer Experience – Xtremepush

RegTech – AQMetrics & Fenergo (joint winners)

Learning – Ulster Bank

Social or Sustainable Entrepreneurship – Fexco

Most Disruptive Fintech – InvoiceFair

Leadership – Denis McCarthy

Overall winner – TransferMate

TechCentral Reporters