TradeIX adds 70 jobs to global headquarters in Dublin

Platform developer bolsters capital's fintech credentials Print Print Trade

TradeIX, the award-winning technology platform provider driving innovation in trade finance, is expanding its global headquarters in Dublin by adding 70 new jobs across engineering, sales, customer service, and product development.

Founded in 2016 by a team of experts in trade finance, blockchain technology and enterprise software, TradeIX is the technology platform for the Marco Polo Network, a joint undertaking by R3, TradeIX, and many of the world’s foremost financial institutions, including BNP Paribas, ING, Commerzbank, LBBW, Anglo-Gulf Trade Bank, NatWest, Natixis and SMBC.

“TradeIX established its global headquarters in Dublin with over 35% of its workforce based in the Irish capital,” said TradeIX Founder and CEO Robert Barnes. “We are building the world’s first distributed trade finance platform powered by Corda blockchain technology, and the Irish operation plays a pivotal role in developing and scaling the company’s solutions”, he added.

TradeIX, is an award-winning technology platform provider and network operator driving innovation and driving change in facilitating the flow of goods, money, and credit in the $8 trillion trade finance market. Its distributed TradeIX Platform is delivered to the corporate clients of the Marco Polo member banks via ERP-embedded applications. The distributed TradeIX Platform is enabling the Marco Polo Network, the world’s fastest growing trade finance network.

TradeIX is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

TechCentral Reporters