Tracking Covid-19 and Fidelity Investments’ Tony Sheridan on innovation culture

How a check-up is as simple as checking in

10 July 2020 | 0

Have you downloaded the official Covid-19 tracking app? Niall gives his impressions this week. We also chat with Fidelity Investments vice president of technology at Fidelity Ireland about maintaining a positive outlook during a crisis.

Times are uncertain, but your job doesn't have to be. Fidelity Investments is hiring for tech roles in Ireland.

 

