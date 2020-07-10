Tracking Covid-19 and Fidelity Investments’ Tony Sheridan on innovation culture

How a check-up is as simple as checking in Print Print Radio

Have you downloaded the official Covid-19 tracking app? Niall gives his impressions this week. We also chat with Fidelity Investments vice president of technology at Fidelity Ireland about maintaining a positive outlook during a crisis.

Times are uncertain, but your job doesn’t have to be. Fidelity Investments is hiring for tech roles in Ireland. Apply now at fidelityinvestments.ie to virtually join a global leader in fintech innovation from the safety of your home.