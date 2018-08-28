Top five jobs of the week with IrishJobs.ie

Looking for a change of pace? These challenging and rewarding positions could be what you need Print Print Careers

1. Mean stack developer (specialist/senior specialist) at Pramerica in Donegal



Pramerica Annuities group are looking for mean stack developer who has a passion for new technologies, understand responsive web development, can prototype rapidly, and turn concepts to life.

This position may require travel to the US and may require the candidate to participate in a 24×7 on-call production support rota

The position involves:

leading development of a new application using Microservices, MongoDB and NodeJS

Deliver mature code base that will be component based and easy to test, extend and understand

Ensuring robust, modern design practices and methodologies are implemented

***

2. Senior customer support engineer at Viasat in Dublin



Viasat is looking for a skilled customer support engineer to assist its support operations for a global client base. The successful candidate will handle direct technical customer inquiries and work closely with professional services and product development teams to resolve customer issues.

The position involves:

Providing technical support services to Viasat global customer base to drive resolution of tickets

Drive operational excellence and measured continuous improvement in service levels and service level reporting and dashboards across the customer support teams

Manage communication with internal and customer stakeholders keeping them updated on issue resolution at all times

Escalate issues to internal and supplier technical teams

Provide, analyse and communicate regular performance reporting with customers to drive SLA compliance and customer satisfaction

***

3. Senior process development engineer at Lake Region Integer Corporations in Galway



The Senior R&D Engineer directs, coordinates, and exercises functional authority for planning, organization, control, integration and completion of engineering activities within area of assigned responsibility and focusing in Process Development. The associate is an advanced individual contributor using professional concepts and company objectives to resolve complex issues in creative and effective ways.

The position involves:

Lead process development activities in assigned area, supporting the needs of new product developments, manufacturing and continuous improvement initiatives

Develop manufacturing processes from conception to full scale production, ensuring a smooth transfer from design to production.

Work independently with preset milestones and objectives

***

4. Python software developer – sports & geopolitical analytics at Susquehanna International Group in Dublin



Nellie Analytics – a recently founded affiliate of SIG – is focused on geopolitical and sports analytics.

This is an opportunity to be part of an early stage initiative and be an influencer to help shape product development.

The successful candidate will:

Work with quants and other developers to determine application requirements

Design and code software across the full set of applications required to integrate reference file and streaming data feeds from multiple vendors, deliver data to distributed model evaluators, and provide interactive presentation for business users

Collaborating in the design and development of data recording and price evaluation tools

***

5. Openedge software developer at ABP Food Group in Louth



A graduate opportunity has arisen to join a growing software development team within a large beef processing company.

Software development experience with OpenEdge is not required for starting in this role, as training will be provided on the job.

The team are looking for individuals with a relevant IT degree and knowledge of software development technologies and methodologies.

The position will be based in Co. Louth but travel to other sites in Ireland and Poland may be necessary from time to time, as the need arises.

A full clean driving license would be a distinct advantage.

***

Sign up for your free jobseeker account with IrishJobs.ie. We’ll keep you informed about new job opportunities and you’ll also find a wealth of information, helpful hints and tips on how to secure your ideal job.