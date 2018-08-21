Top five jobs of the week with IrishJobs.ie

1. SAP Netweaver (basis)/DBA administrator at Glanbia



A vacancy has arisen for the role of SAP Netweaver (Basis) / DBA Administrator at Glanbia Business Services. This is a permanent position and can be based in Kilkenny or Citywest, Dublin.

The position involves:

Participating in the technical administration and support (Netweaver/Basis) for the group SAP eco-system (which includes ECC, BW, BO, CRM, PI, Enterprise Portal, SRM, identity management)

Participating in the technical administration and support of the group non-SAP systems (which includes JDA, LIMS, Onesource, P8)

Administration and support of Oracle-based business systems

Support of the in-house application development

Working with the wider technical teams to deliver additional functionality/components as required

***

2. iOS engineer at Viasat in Dublin



Viasat is looking for a ‘passionate about code and quality’ iOS engineer who has worked in a development team delivering complex consumer facing or enterprise applications.

You will be joining a cross-functional agile team delivering a new version of our native iOS document management system reader that will be used by thousands of pilots and airline staff every day.

You will be working alongside talented product managers, software engineers and UX/interface designers. You will be mentoring and training the more junior members of your team and will be contributing at the highest level to our software’s design and architecture. You will be responsible for writing automated tests, coding, software configuration and writing documentation.

The position involves:

Implementing pixel perfect designs that work across the last two major versions of iOS

Writing software in Objective-C and Swift

Writing unit tests for any complex logic

Writing automated user interaction tests

Contributing to our shared devops culture by improving our CI/CD pipelines

***

3. Senior software development engineer at Symantec in Dublin



As a senior software engineer within an Agile Development environment, you will write software and unit tests, and document your work to deliver robust, usable solutions on time. Depending on experience, you may be asked to help design components, review code by other team members, and integrate products with partners and customers.

The position involves:

Review code from engineering team

Contribute to estimates and project plans

work independently with preset milestones and objectives

***

4. Functional tester (2+ years experience) at Deloitte in Dublin



Deloitte has exciting career opportunities for a Tester within the Technology team. A tester is responsible for ensuring that all testing is carried out to the highest standard to ensure that issues are identified.

The ideal candidate will have a combination of strong technical experience, a pro-active attidude and enjoy working in a fast-paced client facing environment.

The successful candidate will:

Communicate findings of various analyses to senior team members and stakeholders

Challenge assumptions made by others including development team, the business, other testers and provide alternative solutions

Collaborate with the product owner to provide a vision to the team that describes where the product or service is headed

Review functional design specifications

Ensure that A/C are QA compliant

Peer review A/C from other team members

***

5. Threat research analyst at Webroot in Dublin



KPMG is seeking a SAP Business Objects Reporting Lead on a permanent basis. The person will be directly involved in the upcoming implementation of BW 7.5 on HANA and work in conjunction with the financial reporting team to develop analytical content using the full range of SAP Business Objects and BW on HANA analytics tools and techniques

The successful candidate will:

Use in-house databases, tools and technologies to assist in identifying new malware trends and patterns from metadata, behaviours and statistics

Analyse data points to develop traces for future classification of legitimate and malicious software/applications

Collaborate with multiple internal teams

Assist in IT troubleshooting and escalations

***

