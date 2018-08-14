Top five jobs of the week with IrishJobs.ie

1. Web application architect (Java) at Globoforce



Working as part of the Globoforce Systems architecture team responsible for building out the Architectural strategy of the Products SaaS platform, used by some of the worlds largest companies to run their social recognition programmes.

The position involves:

Building out POCs, evaluation frameworks and vendors and providing recommendations back to the architecture team

System performance and capacity monitoring/planning

Review of third party library adoption and licensing

Documenting and publishing architectural guidelines

Cross-system library and product upgrade planning

2. Java developer at Version 1 in Dublin



Version 1 is looking for a Javan developer to be responsible for delivery of project components according to functional requirements specifications. They must be comfortable with working to technical designs and perform unit testing, integration testing and supporting system testing. Project methodologies include both Waterfall and Agile.

3. Firmware engineer – driver development at Intel in Clare



As a Firmware Engineer, you will work on the design and implementation of micro engine assembly code for cryptographic and compression acceleration.

Working with Intel Shannon DCG/NPG Software development team, the successful candidate will deliver leading edge enterprise and communications platforms that will enable tomorrow’s data centre infrastructure and accelerate cloud computing adoption from high-end co-processors for supercomputers to low-energy systems, as well as solutions for big data and intelligent devices.

4. Scrum master at AON in Dublin



Aon is in a critical growth phase and now has a permanent scrum master position become available in within its ACIA department.

If you enjoy taking ownership of projects, challenging yourself to be innovative and creative, this is the position for you. This position reports to the Agile Transformation Group Lead and is a level 7 on the ACIA Career Framework.



The successful candidate will:

Execute on scrum ceremonies impeccably while adapting them to meet organisation needs and team needs appropriately

Coach scrum teams to collaborate effectively and organise their work successfully to ensure they make realistic commitments and create reliable product increments

Collaborate with the product owner to provide a vision to the team that describes where the product or service is headed

Support the product owner in making product decisions, nurture great product owner behaviour and tackle PO anti-patterns

5. SAP Business Objects reporting lead at KPMG in Dublin



KPMG is seeking a SAP Business Objects Reporting Lead on a permanent basis. The person will be directly involved in the upcoming implementation of BW 7.5 on HANA and work in conjunction with the financial reporting team to develop analytical content using the full range of SAP Business Objects and BW on HANA analytics tools and techniques

The successful candidate will:

Be able to work as part of the core team implementing a new BW instance on HANA and deploy a reporting platform using the Business Objects Suite

Have excellent communication and project management skills, to ensure deadlines are completed, both on time and on budget

Have the ability to run requirements gathering interviews/workshops, analyse business requirements, and be able to work alongside business and technical teams to translate them into a technical solution

Adhere to KPMG security policies, processes and procedures

