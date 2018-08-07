Top five jobs of the week with IrishJobs.ie

1. Outbound product manager – consolidations at Workday in Dublin



Workday’s core financials product management team is growing and we are seeking a Product Manager responsible for outbound activities covering the consolidation solution area

The successful candidate will:

Visit customers to identify pain points and patterns; provides recommendations to product roadmap based on findings

Provide regular pulse on customer health to stakeholders

Be responsible for customer communication and follow-up on escalations

2. Senior .Net & API developer at Bank of Ireland Group in Dublin



The customer science team has identified a need to recruit an experienced .Net & API developer. The successful candidate will help drive and deliver new solutions that support the different programmes supported within CST.



The successful candidate will:

Design, build, and maintain efficient, reusable, and reliable code

Integrate data storage solutions

Ensure the best possible performance, quality, and responsiveness of applications

Help maintain code quality, organisation, and automatisation

3. Software engineer – driver development at Intel in Clare



Intel is looking for a software engineer, to will work with the Shannon DCG/NPG Software development team to deliver security/cryptographic and compression acceleration solutions for leading edge enterprise and communications platforms that will enable tomorrow’s data centre infrastructure.

Required skills include an honours degree in computer engineering, electronic engineering or computer science. Minimum of three years software development experience. Excellent knowledge of C/C++ programming, especially in developing multi-core or multi-threaded software. Strong knowledge of Linux operating system.

Also required are good problem solving skills coupled with a strong aptitude to learn. Good understanding of Intel Architecture/x86 or other multi-core processor, embedded software development, and the discipline and maturity to develop quality deliverables at all stages of the software development life cycle.

4. Senior Full Stack PHP or C++ Software Engineer at Codec in Galway



You will be working on the design and development of major software components for our products which are currently used by thousands of organisations every day in over 120 countries.

If you enjoy taking ownership of projects, challenging yourself to be innovative and creative, this is the position for you.

5. Technical Support – French at HCL Technologies Ltd in Dublin



HCL Technologies Ireland are looking for a web product suport analyst to troubleshoot and resolve DoubleClick for Publishers (DFP) issues. The ideal candidate will have HTML, JavaScript, web development experience.

Communication methods will be managed through all media, e-mail, chat and phone. Accuracy of written data is critical

The successful candidate will:

Provide guidance and consultative technical expertise to front line General Support and DFP Service Relationship Managers (SRMs)

Provide two-way communication and collaboration on monthly product release cycles and customer-centric product development

Serve as point of contact for projects led by our escalation management team to improve client experience and internal operational effectiveness (user acceptance testing )

) Troubleshoot and resolve DFP issues directly for the highest revenue-generating publishers

