Top five jobs of the week with IrishJobs.ie

Looking for a change of pace? These challenging and rewarding careers could be what you've been after Print Print Careers

1. Mid-senior Python software engineer at Scurri in Wexford



Retail tech company Scurri is looking for a software engineer to join a team that follows lean and agile practices, believes that untested code is broken by design, does continuous deployments (but decouples releases from deployments) and continuously improves.

The package includes ongoing training, 21 days holiday pay, social club, company and team days, and pay for volunteer time ( 1% policy).

***

2. Front end developer at Irish Life Group in Dublin



eporting to the Brokerage Digital Marketing Manager, the Front End Developer will be required to work with different teams within Brokerage to convert static information and material into living & engaging web content. The person will be responsible for the front end implementation of content on bline.ie – the Irish Life B2B broker website – working with other departments when required.

The successful candidate will:

Develop and maintain web real estate on bline.ie and related brokerage websites Develop a strong knowledge of the high dependency multi-tiered architecture

Build Web tools and solutions that meet the marketing teams objectives

Provide technical direction and support for the marketing team

Learn and develop new skills as the need emerges

***

3. Solutions software engineer at Intel in Clare



Ding has an excellent opportunity for a QA Engineer to join a team that has been expanding over the past 18 months. This position offers the successful candidate the exposure of working on both web and mobile applications across two teams incorporating the entire technology function including product managers, software engineers and QA.

The successful candidate will:

Support automation engineers in releasing new functionality on a frequent basis

Develop a strong knowledge of the high dependency multi-tiered architecture

Peer review user stories and provide support to product managers in delivering requirements to the development team

Raise defects where possible and ensure the correct priority is assigned

Champion excellent quality within the team; push high standards in all aspects of development

***

4. Senior Java developer at Version 1 in Dublin



As the senior developer you will be responsible for delivery of project components according to functional requirements specifications.

The successful candidate must be comfortable with working to technical designs and perform unit testing, integration testing and supporting system testing. Project methodologies include both Waterfall and Agile.

***

5. Junior Java/Cobol developer (1+ yrs exp) at Deloitte in Dublin



Deloitte has exciting career opportunities for a junior Cobol/Java Developer within the Systems Integration Team. The purpose of this role is to help clients realise the business value from IT.

Using the latest technologies you will be continually encouraged to devise innovative solutions, to help its clients manage and deliver the operational elements of technology.

The successful candidate will:

Build from technical designs using Cobola and Java

Follow the relevant development standards

Perform unit testing of each component

Develop workarounds to allow processing to continue

***

Sign up for your free jobseeker account with IrishJobs.ie. We’ll keep you informed about new job opportunities and you’ll also find a wealth of information, helpful hints and tips on how to secure your ideal job.