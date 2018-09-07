Revenue Commissioners pilots AI-driven virtual assistant

Accenture technology behind VDA pilot

The Revenue Commissioners is piloting a new virtual digital assistant (VDA) service to provide assistance with certain tax services in what is thought to be a first these technologies in the field.

The VDA, developed with Accenture, uses voice recognition to process phone queries about tax clearance certificates and, in some cases said the commission, to process applications for those certificates.

The pilot scheme is designed to test the applicability of voice-driven VDAs in answering general information questions and simple requests made to the commission by phone.

Using the latest in artificial intelligence (AI) technologies, the Revenue VDA is hoped to provide a more streamlined service, that should also be scalable to meet variable demand.

“We are very excited to be piloting this technology at Revenue,” said John Barron, CIO, Revenue Commissioners. “We continually work to provide our customers with improved and more efficient service offerings while taking full account of requirements regarding confidentiality and security of data. We recognise the potential benefits of artificial intelligence tools and believe this pilot will help us to identify innovative ways to improve taxpayer interaction and operational efficiency.”

According to research by Accenture, citizens are becoming more comfortable using AI for government services. It reports that nearly 70% of Irish taxpayers surveyed for its global Taxpayer Survey, said they would use AI to improve the accuracy of tax filings.

“We are delighted to work with the Revenue Commissioners of Ireland on this pilot,” David Regan, revenue lead, Accenture. “We have drawn on Accenture’s industry knowledge and our experience in the latest digital technologies and methodologies, including AI to develop this service. Technology is now firmly embedded throughout our everyday lives and is reshaping large parts of society. Revenue are leading the way with this pilot and we look forward to working with them to ensure success.”

TechCentral Reporters