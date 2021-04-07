Tines to open Boston Hub

Dublin-based no-code security automation company Tines is to open an operations Hub in Boston. The news comes as the company completes a Series B funding round of $26 million led by Addition.

The 18-person company is now valued at $300 million and has raised a total of $41.1 million with follow-on funding from investors including Accel and Blossom Capital. They also have strategic investment from cyber security backers, CrowdStrike and Silicon Valley CISO Investments.

The company intends to double its team of 18 to support product growth in the coming months.

Tines’ software automates security workflows by providing automatic ‘click and drag’ solutions, to help organisations free up analysts from mundane tasks and focus instead on business-critical tasks that have more impact.

Co-founder Eoin Hinchy said: “If software is eating the world, automation is eating the enterprise. Yet, the majority of progress in this space still requires non-technical teams to depend on software engineers to implement their automation.

“Other platforms are generally either too hard to use, not flexible enough or not sufficiently robust for mission-critical workflows like cybersecurity. Tines empowers enterprise teams to automate any of their own manual workloads independently, making their jobs more rewarding while simultaneously delivering enormous value for their organisations.”

Founded in 2018, Tine’s customers include Box, Canva, OpenTable and Sophos.

