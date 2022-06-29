Tier3Tech to add 30 jobs in Dublin, Roscommon Company sets out three-year growth plan Trade

Cloud optimisation specialists Tier3Tech has announced plans to create 30 new jobs, in a move set to strengthen the company’s workforce over the next three to five years. The new positions will include support engineers, finance, sales & marketing, and administration roles.

Founded in 2020 and with offices in Dublin and Roscommon, Tier3Tech specialises in SME-focused solutions that enable businesses to modernise their operations, while maximising efficiencies. The company delivers customisable services to businesses including optimisation strategies focused on mitigating the latest threats such as business email compromise, social engineering manipulation, invoice re-direction scams, man in the middle attacks and ransomware.

The cloud specialists maintain a longstanding commitment to providing a seamless, efficient experience for each of its clients, supported by its team of dedicated technologists. Since its inception it has expanded its reach, and has carved out a speciality across the accountancy, legal, independent software vendors, professional services, engineering and construction sectors.

Managing director of Tier3Tech David Waldron said: “The announcement of 30 new jobs marks an exciting milestone for Tier3Tech, as we continue to enhance our operations, and expand our footprint across the industry. We are now entering a new phase of growth and this is indicative of our continued commitment to providing quality solutions that streamline the operations of businesses – both big and small”.

“The hiring of new talent will facilitate us in providing a more compelling service to our wide range of clients, and it will allow us to expand our realm of expertise, to encompass new and emerging technologies. Since our foundation in 2020, we have worked hard to grow our customer base, and have benefited enormously from the sheer strength and vibrancy of the digital and technology sectors, here in Ireland.”

