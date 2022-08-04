Thryv integrates with Google’s Business Messages The alliance is focused on helping small businesses streamline their CRM strategy Pro

Thryv Holdings has announced a new integration with Google’s Business Messages to ease inbound communication for small businesses.

Google’s Business Messages provides rich, asynchronous messaging experiences for users, combining entry points on Google Maps, Search, and brand websites. The mobile conversational channel now integrates with Thryv’s real-time, centralized inbox that enables businesses to have a single thread of communication by eliminating disparate pockets of data scattered across individual applications.

“Rapid expansion of communication technologies has helped usher in a new era of communication when it comes to customer service for businesses,” said Ryan Cantor, chief product officer at Thryv.

“But only businesses with robust customer service teams and constant availability are benefiting from these advances. Local, service-based businesses, like a local roofing company, may not be able to respond to web chat messages quickly enough for customer satisfaction because they’re on the roof.”

“Thryv’s integration with Google’s Business Messages helps small businesses benefit from said advancements too. These local businesses don’t have to decide between losing revenue and running their business (implying it’s a trade-off by example). The 2020s will continue to be about small business cloud adoption, and we will be there along the way with product updates to support our small business customers,” added Cantor.

