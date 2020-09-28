Three launches Ireland’s largest 5G network

Telco is the first operator to launch 5G on Prepay in Ireland Print Print Life

Three has launched Ireland’s largest 5G network, boasting 35% population coverage.

Complete with the latest fifth generation technology, the 5G network is available to Three customers in every county in Ireland from today. The company currently has 315 sites across the country, and it intends to bring the number of sites to 800 in 2021.

Three is the first network in Ireland to offer a 5G plan to Prepay customers, as well as Bill pay and business customers.

advertisement





Robert Finnegan, CEO of Three Ireland and Three UK, said: “Connectivity is vital to our everyday lives, so we wanted to be the first in the country to offer Prepay customers as well as Bill pay customers a 5G experience. 5G is transforming how we connect, work, are entertained and how we live our lives. Having seen what 5G can do and the latency it provides, I am excited to see the economic developments and opportunities this brings to Ireland as we strive to compete in a global environment where connectivity is crucial.”

Three is offering a variety of phones on its 5G network available from stores and online today, including Samsung S20 Ultra, Samsung S20 Plus, Samsung S20 5G, Huawei Mate Xs 5G and Huawei P40 Pro 5G. Prepay customers on selected plans will have access to a €5 5G add-on and for Bill pay customers, some plans will have 5G included while others will have the option of a €5 5G add-on.

“In utilising both our high capacity 3.7 GHz, along with repurposing some of our existing 4G spectrum for 5G, customers can see speeds of up to 1Gb/s,” said David Hennessy, CTO, Three Ireland. “In the coming months we will continue to invest and build our network with Ericsson, broadening the reach and speeds of 5G across the country.”

This development supports Three’s ongoing commitment to enhance connectivity nationwide, and part of their annual network investment of over €100 million.

TechCentral Reporters