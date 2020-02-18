Three Irish women in Euro channel most influential list

Channel Partner Insight lists the current movers and shakers across the European channel

Three Irish women have been featured in a list of the top 30 most influential women in the ICT channel in Europe.

Compiled by Channel Partner Insight, the list is part of the publication’s Women in the European Channel project, which takes “a closer look at what the IT channel is doing to address a gender imbalance in their businesses.”

Tech Data’s Miriam Murphy

Featured at number 4 is Miriam Murphy, SVP EMEA advanced and specialised solutions, Tech Data. Murphy is a UCD graduate and currently leads Tech Data’s specialised and advanced solutions division, in a unit that spans some 27 countries, with more than 2,500 staff.

Microsoft’s Aideen Cardiff

At number 15, is Aideen Cardiff, director of Enterprise Services, Microsoft. Cardiff is Dublin-based and was formerly the UK and Ireland Watson AI boss for IBM.

Arkphire’s Edel Creely

Next, at number 19, is Edel Creely, managing director of Arkphire Services, after the latter’s acquisition of Trilogy Technologies, of which Creely was a founder.

TechCentral Reporters