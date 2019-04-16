Three Ireland connects digital hub for Arranmore

Facility to accomodate 13 hot desks and offer remote consultations for patients

Three Ireland has partnered with the Arranmore Business Council and Donegal Co Council to establish a digital hub to service the island of Arranmore, 5km off the coast of Co Donegal.

Accommodating 13 desks, MODAM provides locals and visitors with a state-of-the-art work environment and conferencing facilities.

Arranmore has a community of 469 people and faces the same challenges in maintaining its population as we see across Ireland’s islands. Some 22% of the population are employed, 17% are unemployed or looking for their first job, and 29% are retired, with the remaining population in education, unable to work or caring for others.

Three has installed its Business broadband+ solution a number of local business and community facilities, including in Scoil Athphoirt where students can now use interactive whiteboards, research online and participate in online learning.

The solution has also been installed in the local medical centre which will facilitate telemedicinal applications including video consultations, saving patients a four-hour round trip to Letterkenny or overnight trip to Dublin.

“Last year we became aware of the great work being done by the Arranmore Business Council to improve connectivity on the island and, looking at the portfolio of services that we provide to thousands of businesses in Ireland, we identified a number of ways that we could help. We approached the island as we would any enterprise customer and worked in partnership with them to identify the best solution,” said Eoin MacManus, business & enterprise director, Three Ireland.

Speaking about the partnership, Adrian Begley of Arranmore Business Council, said: “MODAM, Ireland’s first offshore digital hub, came about as part of the effort by Arranmore Island Community Council to encourage its diaspora to consider making Arranmore home once more. In the process of making that connectivity happen, we were approached by Three, who not only helped us with the hub, but also improved Internet connectivity across the island, which is fantastic for the entire community.”

This is a long-term partnership and Three is also working on further technologies to be deployed over the coming months.

TechCentral Reporters