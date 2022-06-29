Three Ireland announces 175 jobs for Limerick customer experience centre Total headcount in Limerick to reach 570 Trade

Three Ireland today is adding 175 jobs at it’s customer experience centre in Castletroy, Co Limerick, over the next four years as the Irish office begins to export services to Three UK business customers for the first time.

The jobs will include both full- and part-time positions and openings ranging from customer care, team leaders, operations, and management.

The project is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

Announcing the new jobs, Robert Finnegan, CEO of Three Ireland and Three UK, said: “This expansion of operations in our award-winning Limerick Customer Experience Centre demonstrates the strength of Three’s customer service in Ireland and we are very excited to build on the high standard of talent we have. As the largest mobile telecommunications provider in Ireland by market share, with the fastest overall network, our Customer Care was awarded Contact Centre of the year in 2021 and we’re extremely happy to bring this exceptional level of service to our Three UK Business customers as well.

This also underlines our commitment to Limerick as an employment hub into the long-term. Three Ireland has been investing and growing in Limerick for over 20 years, and today, we are reaffirming and increasing that commitment with the creation of these roles”.



