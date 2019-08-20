Three 5G goes live in London

Three UK in 'pole position' when it comes to next gen roll-out Print Print Life

Three are the third major UK carrier to roll out 5G in the UK, following launches from EE and Vodafone earlier this year.

However, Three’s offering is more limited than its competitors’; it is currently only available as home broadband. Mobile 5G has been promised, but no dates have yet been announced.

It is also only available in three areas of London – Camden, Camberwell and Southwark. Three has announced plans to expand its network and by the end of the year hopes to have 5G in 25 UK cities.

To avail of the new service, users can pick up Three’s 5G router in-store or online, with free next day delivery. It offers unlimited data and can support up to 64 devices for £35 (€38) per month.

According to analyst, Ben Wood, chief of research at CCS Insight, “Three UK is in pole position when it comes to its potential with 5G given the huge slice of spectrum it owns.”

“The 100MHz of contiguous spectrum is the optimal package when it comes to rolling out 5G technology. This is a first toe in the water for the 5G service and I guess we’ll really find out what Three can offer when the wider 5G network is turned on and you can use it with a smartphone.”

“Now Vodafone UK has jumped on the “unlimited” bandwagon, Three will have to work extra hard to differentiate its 5G offer. Expect to hear a lot more about its spectrum holding and strong base of data hungry users in coming months.

“With the most data hungry mobile customers in the UK, 5G can’t come soon enough for Three from a capacity and performance perspective. This 5G broadband solution is a first step but getting 5G handsets into its users’ hands has to be the big focus going forward.”

Vodafone Ireland became the first Irish network operator to launch 5G last week. Eir and Three expect to follow by the year’s end.

TechCentral Reporters