Thousands of Dublin taxi drivers sign up to delivery service for local businesses

Lynk Delivery delives supplies direct to the door Print Print Life

Dublin’s taxi booking app Lynk has launched Lynk Delivery to support local businesses and customers affected by Covid-19.

Lynk Delivery will see more than 2,000 drivers collect and deliver shopping from businesses across the capital direct to customers’ doors.

As no person-to-person contact is involved, the move will help those unable to leave their homes to access goods from their local stores.

“Local businesses across Dublin are facing unprecedented challenges while consumers are struggling to get access to many basic goods,” said Noel Ebbs, CEO of Lynk. “We’re working with a wide range of businesses including local grocers and pharmacies as well as dry cleaners and florists.

“Many businesses may not have had a delivery option in the past, but this is a simple solution that can ensure they stay connected to their customers and help us all get through the current crisis together without the need for complex integrations, downloads or contractual commitments.”

Customers at home can organise a delivery from their local store by using the ‘Delivery’ feature on the Lynk app. Users can also book deliveries for friends or relatives. Local businesses can access the delivery platform via www.book.lynk.ie

TechCentral Reporters