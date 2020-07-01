Theya Healthcare launches bamboo fibre protective face masks

Masks are washable, naturally antibacterial and EU tested and approved

Theya Healthcare has launched a range of reusable, bamboo fibre protective face masks. The masks are washable, naturally antibacterial and EU tested and approved.

With a snood design, the masks are effective in blocking nasal and oral droplets, as well as in filtering out pollen, and bacterial particles. Protection against the spread of such droplets become particularly important when we exercise, as studies show that our breathing rates can double or even quadruple when exercising, sending out higher numbers of potentially infectious respiratory droplets.

Theya Healthcare, which is headquartered at NovaUCD in University College Dublin, manufactures health and wellbeing garments, including post-surgery medical garments.

Ciara Donlon, CEO, and founder, Theya Healthcare, said: “When this pandemic struck our lives here in Ireland, I wanted to help in whatever way I could. I decided to utilise my knowledge of the amazing qualities of bamboo fabric to design a reusable mask that was not only sustainable, comfortable and highly effective but was also kind to the skin as well as the planet. I designed a snood mask that can be worn loosely around the neck, to be popped over your nose and mouth in situations where social distancing is difficult and or unpredictable.

“In March of this year we at Theya Healthcare recognised, that our unique fabric and design process has potential to help many more people. As well as extending our post-surgery range to include protective reusable masks, we are currently developing our range of garments to include additional lines including products for ostomates, which will have a positive impact on health and wellbeing around the world.”

TechCentral Reporters