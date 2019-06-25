The Raspberry Pi 4 arrives with dual-4K display support

Newest addition to the Pi lineup comes with Cortex A72 cores and more RAM

Don’t be fooled by its size or price – the Raspberry Pi 4 promises enough power to run two 4K screens at once. It’s so powerful, in fact, the Foundation claims this Pi is good enough to be a “complete desktop computer”.

The Pi 4 is available in 1Gb, 2Gb, and 4Gb RAM variants. This is the first time the has been multiple versions of the same Raspberry Pi model, and the first time a Raspberry Pi has had more than 1Gb of RAM. Prices start at the usual $35 for the 1Gb RAM version, with the 2Gb version costing $45 and the 4Gb topping off at $55.

Here are the basic specs of the Raspberry Pi 4:

SoC: Broadcom BCM2711 64-bit system-on-chip with four ARM Cortex-A72 CPU cores clocked at 1.5GHz

CPU: 4x ARM Cortex-A72, 1.5GHz

RAM: 1Gb, 2Gb, or 4Gb LPDDR4 SDRAM

Networking: Gigabit ethernet, 2.4GHz and 5GHz 802.11ac Wi-Fi

Multimedia: HEVC/H.265 (4kp60 decode); AVC/H.264 (1080p60 decode, 1080p30 encode), OpenGL ES 3.0 graphics

Bluetooth: Bluetooth 5.0

Storage: microSD

GPIO: 40-pin header, populated

Ports: 2x micro-HDMI, 2 USB 3.0, 2 USB 2.0, two-lane MIPI Camera Serial Interface (CSI), two-lane MIPI Display Serial Interface (DSI), 3.5mm analog audio-video jack

The new Raspberry Pi has hungrier power demands than its predecessors. Version 4 requires a 5 volt charger with 3 amps instead of the 2.5A the previous two Pis did. The RPi 4 also upgrades to USB-C for power instead of micro USB, while GPIO header and Power over Ethernet (PoE) options remain.

The ability to drive two 4K displays simultaneously on such a tiny PC is a remarkable feat, and we’re looking forward to testing this feature to see how the Pi 4 performs in the real world.

Raspberry Pi 4 also upgrades its SoC to Cortex-A72 cores versus the Cortex-A53 in the Raspberry Pi 3 B+. The Raspberry Pi Foundation says the Raspberry Pi 4 has three times the processing power for the Pi 3 B+. The new SoC also keeps the heatspreader we first saw on the Pi 3 B+ to reduce throttling and maintain higher clock speeds.

The option to go all the way up to 4Gb of RAM (using LPDDR4 instead of LPDDR2, no less) should also make this board hum along with productivity tasks such as photo and video editing. Streaming should also improve dramatically on Raspbian, and gaming with Minecraft Pi Edition should be loads better than it is now. You’ll also notice in the specs that the new Raspberry Pi 4 is rated for true Gigabit Ethernet this time around instead of the Pi 3 B+’s “pseudo-Gigabit”; the physical Internet connection on the Pi 3 B+ was hampered by connecting over a single USB 2.0 bridge. The 4’s Ethernet controller is connected to an external Broadcom PHY over a dedicated RGMII link to provide “full throughput”.

Finally, the Raspberry Pi Foundation says an official Pi 4 case is also available today, though pricing was not announced. Third-party cases should also roll out soon, and of course Etsy will soon fill up with its usual crop of Raspberry Pi 4 3D-printed cases.

IDG News Service