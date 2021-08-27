The new future of work with Fidelity Investments’ Lorna Martyn

Talking hybrid work and the big headlines of the week Print Print Radio

The idea of the ‘future of work’ has undergone something of a rethink since the pandemic began. This week Fidelity Investments’ head of technology Lorna Martyn talks about whether the likes of hybrid working were planned for or just here sooner than expected.

In other news OnlyFans swears off adult content; and Elon Musk admits Tesla is on to a loser with its latest self-driving technology.

To never miss an episode of TechRadio subscribe, comment and rate us on iTunes, Soundcloud, Spotify or find us on pod.link.