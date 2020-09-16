The Hunt Museum invites people to create GIFs from its archive

The Hunt Museum, in Co Limerick, has invited people to create a GIF from its object or image archive to mark Culture Night this Friday, 18 September.

In 2018, the Hunt Museum made most of its collections of art and antiquities, dating from the neolithic period to the 20th century, available to the public domain. This created an opportunity for the public to use and re-use the objects, particularly in digital form.

All GIFs submitted to the Hunt Museum will be put on display on their website and social media channels, while the winning GIFs could be in with a chance to be projected on the building.

The best GIFs (judged by likes, reposts, etc.) will be entered on behalf of the Hunt Museum into worldwide GIF-making competition, GIF-IT-UP. Run by Europeana in cooperation with Digital Public Library of America, Digital NZ and Trove, GIF-IT-UP celebrates creative reuse of digitised cultural heritage material.

“We are looking for fun or serious GIFs that make you see the object or image in a different way,” said Jill Cousins, director, Hunt Museum. “This is an opportunity for young and old to open their imaginations and realise cultural heritage is fun. We’re hoping gif-­makers, cultural heritage enthusiasts and lovers of the internet will participate.”

For instructions on how to make a GIF, or to view the Hunt Museum’s full range of objects and images, visit www.huntmuseum.com. To enter, submit your GIF to marketing@huntmuseum.com

