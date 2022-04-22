The collective surgical consciousness with Dr Ozanan Meireles AI in theatre and the rest of the headlines from around the world Radio

Next time you are in an operating theatre, the surgeon could be using AI to operate on you. How will it go? We delve in with expert Dr Ozanan Meireles. We also look at Netflix’s declining fortunes, why the EU has good news for smartphone users and how to stop people spying on you with Whatsapp.

For a look at how Ireland fares compared to the rest of the world for Internet censorship visit Cloudwards at https://www.cloudwards.net/internet-censorship/#map