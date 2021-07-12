The Ardonagh Group announces 60 new roles as new R&D centre is launched

New roles across data science and analysis will provide data-driven insights to clients Print Print Trade

The Ardonagh Group will open the Ardonagh Global Data and Risk Management Centre later this month, bringing 60 new highly skilled, data science and analysis roles to Mullingar. This project is supported by the Irish government through IDA Ireland.

Ardonagh’s Global Data and Risk Management Centre will deliver data-driven insights to Ardonagh’s clients worldwide, helping its 7,000+ colleagues offer tailored solutions from over 100 offices globally by providing a highly diversified range of financial services-related products and services across the full value chain.

The insurance broker’s new centre will drive innovation in the global financial services market and make the Westmeath area one of the key risk R&D regions in Europe.

advertisement





Conor Brennan, CEO of Ardonagh owned Arachas, created the initial concept and was the key driver behind the initiative. Brennan, together with Ardonagh Group CEO, David Ross, and IDA Ireland, brought the concept of the centre to life.

Ardonagh considered many locations worldwide but was impressed with the exceptional calibre and quality of Ardonagh’s existing teams in the region. The Westmeath area also stood out for the quality of life the Midlands area offers and the talent of potential employees locally. Ardonagh intends to work closely with the Athlone Institute of Technology to offer its graduates world-class career opportunities on their doorstep. The Centre will be led by Shane Keating, recently appointed as its Chief Data Officer.

David Ross, CEO of The Ardonagh Group, said: “I am delighted to announce the launch of the Ardonagh Global Data and Risk Management Centre and am particularly pleased it will be located in what is such a special place for me. Having grown up in this area I am deeply aware of the quality of the talent pool in the Midlands, and I believe this initiative will make it one of the key areas globally for research into risk. The Group’s broad understanding of our clients and their businesses is our key differentiator, and this Data and Risk Management Centre will help us design bespoke solutions that really answer their needs.”

IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan said: “The Ardonagh Group’s decision to establish its Global Data and Risk Management Centre in Mullingar demonstrates the company’s confidence in the highly skilled and talented workforce available in the Midlands. Winning jobs and investment in regional locations is a key pillar of IDA Ireland’s strategy Driving Recovery and Sustainable Growth 2021 – 2024 and today’s announcement by The Ardonagh Group demonstrates the agency’s continued commitment to that pillar. I wish the team at Ardonagh every success with this expansion.”

TechCentral Reporters