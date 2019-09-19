Thales expands access management capabilities for authentication users

Thales has expanded its SafeNet Authentication Service (SAS) to include adaptive authentication, single sign on, and application visibility capabilities.

With adaptive authentication and flexible access management controls, its customers can secure all access points and gain insight into cloud and app access events. This enables organisations to ensure trusted access, safe adoption of initiatives like BYOD adoption, comply with regulations and expand use of secure cloud services.

Customers also benefit from automatic migration to SafeNet Trusted Access, a cloud-based access management solution that combines the convenience of single sign-on with granular access security, allowing organisations to simplify and protect access to web and cloud-based applications.

With SafeNet’s enhanced access management capabilities, organisations can have better control and visibility over cloud estates.

When a user logs in to a cloud application, SafeNet validates the user’s identity, assesses which access policy should be applied and applies the appropriate level of authentication with Smart Single Sign-On. With better control and visibility into the cloud ecosystem, SafeNet helps organisations prevent data breaches, migrate to the cloud securely and simplify regulatory compliance.

Survey results

According to the Thales Access Management Index 2019, 97% of IT leaders believe that cloud access management is necessary to continue cloud adoption. Further, 94% have changed their security policies around access management with the rise in security breaches over the last year.

“With its powerful adaptive authentication and single sign-on capabilities, SafeNet Trusted Access enable us to provide access to all of our cloud and web apps, complete with integrated cloud single-sign-on and multi-factor authentication capabilities,” said Coralie Fontaine, technical leader for IT infrastructure & security, SCOTT Sports. “This removes the need for any extra administration like re-deployment or re-enrolment, and enables the easy implementation of a secure, conditional access and step-up authentication with a single integrated access management.”

Francois Lasnier, vice president for access management solutions, Thales, said: “Digital transformation is taking hold across organizations in every sector, but as more turn towards the cloud it is important to remember that not all cloud-based applications will have the same access protocols needed to secure these environments.

“As such, we have enabled SafeNet Trusted Access customers with cloud-based authentication, to build and run their business activities in a multi-cloud world while providing the out-of-the-box security, scalability and reliability to meet the evolving threat landscape.”

TechCentral Reporters