Thales and SAP partner to secure data in public cloud Thales’ CipherTrust Cloud Key Manager now supports SAP’s Data Custodian Trade

Thales has announced a new solution aimed at protecting SAP customers’ sensitive data in public cloud environments.

The new cloud data protection solution integrates with SAP Data Custodian to help organizations control and secure SAP data across public cloud environments.

The joint solution also enables security teams to centrally manage encryption keys across public clouds whilst meeting compliance and regulatory requirements.

“The SAP Data Custodian was created to give our customers confidence that their data will be secure when utilising a public cloud,” said Dr. Wasif Gilani, vice president and head of SAP Data Custodian.

“The introduction of Thales’ external key management service demonstrates our commitment to that mission, as Thales’ unmatched key management solutions will allow our customers to use the high-quality keys they know and trust when working with Data Custodian.”

Essentially, SAP customers can now leverage Thales’ CipherTrust Cloud Key Manager. The solution makes way for external key management services for SAP Data Custodian.

Notably, CipherTrust Cloud Key Manager by Thales offers support for native cloud keys in addition to Bring Your Own Key (BYOK) and Hold Your Own Key (HYOK).

“Enterprise cybersecurity leaders know that external key management solutions are essential for protecting valuable data assets in the cloud,” said Todd Moore, senior vice president of encryption products at Thales.

“The integration of Thales’ CipherTrust Cloud Key Manager and the SAP Data Custodian will make it easier for users to manage their multi-cloud encryption keys across leading cloud platforms. We will continue working with companies like SAP to develop the data security solutions needed to address our customer needs throughout the world.”

