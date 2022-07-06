Tesla recalls 59,000 cars over software glitch The glitch causes Tesla’s automatic emergency call system to malfunction Life

Electric car major Tesla faces yet another roadblock as Germany’s road traffic agency recalls models Y and 3 after detecting a flaw in the car maker’s automatic emergency call system.

By far, the software glitch affects approximately 59,129 vehicles globally.

The German federal authority for the road, Kraftfahrt-Bundesamt (KBA), has warned that the software flaw causes Tesla’s eCall emergency system to malfunction, preventing automatic contact with first responders during an emergency.

advertisement





The mass recall was first reported by regional broadcaster Rundfunk Berlin-Brandenburg (RBB) on Saturday. It’s unclear how many of the affected 59,129 vehicles were registered in Germany.

In its second-quarter report, Tesla mentioned it delivered 17.9% fewer electric vehicles than the previous quarter, as China’s ‌Covid-19 shutdown affected supply and production.

Additionally, Tesla’s new factories in Texas and Berlin are “losing billions of dollars” due to Chinese port issues and a shortage of batteries.

Tesla’s progress is supposedly further hampered by the recent eCall software glitch.

© Dennis Publishing