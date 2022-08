Ten tips for buying true wireless earbuds A guide to in-ear audio and sustainable insulin production from BiOrbic's Ciara Lynch Radio

This week Niall Kitson gives us 10 pointers on what makes the best true wireless headphones.

We also chat about an amazing new project for producing insulin from a most unlikely source. Ciara Lynch from the Science Foundation Ireland-backed research centre BiOrbic tells us more.

To never miss an episode of TechRadio subscribe, comment and rate us on iTunes, Soundcloud and Spotify or find us via RSS and pod.link.