TelLab secures €1m in EU funding for water-quality sensor

The project will create 25 jobs in Tullow, Co Carlow

Irish SME TE Laboratories (TelLab) has secured €1m in EU funding to commercialise its water-quality sensor, Aquamonitrix.

Developed in TelLab’s research and development lab in Tullow, Co Carlow, Aquamonitrix monitors nutrient pollutants in lakes, rivers, estuaries and coastal zones.

For regulators and emitters, remotely monitoring water-quality has never been more accurate or affordable, the company said. It monitors water in real-time, and provides instant alerts of pollution breaches, enabling decision makers to take immediate action. It combines high-accuracy with low cost for remote, near-continuous monitoring of multi-parameter nutrients in fresh, brackish and saltwater environments.

The project is expected to create 25 jobs over the next three years. Recruitment for the new product development team in Tullow has already commenced.

TelLab secured its European funding through a Horizon 2020 measure, the SME Instrument, designed to help small and medium companies to commercialise ground-breaking innovations.

This is the second major EU grant the project has received, having won support through the Life programme last year. It intends to use the funding for final maturation and large-scale piloting of the prototype.

TelLab, project coordinator and CEO, Mark Bowkett said: “The funding will allow recent outputs from in-company R&D activities to be exploited fully in global markets with the aim of achieving first-to-market advantage.”

TechCentral Reporters