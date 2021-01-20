Telcom wins Avaya diamond partner status

ISP and unified communications specialist Telcom has achieved diamond partner status with Avaya.

Based on Avaya OneCloud portfolio of solutions, Telcom offers a multi-cloud application ecosystem that enables companies to choose the cloud technologies that deliver the business results they want at the speed they want including multichannel communications, soft clients for home workers and field-based staff as well as PCI-compliant call recording and Microsoft Teams integration.

Telcom’s ‘as-a-service’ business model with predictable monthly costs per user and a 24/7/365 support wrap has proven very attractive to businesses of all sizes, currently seeking a more flexible communications strategy but who are struggling with cash flow.

Shane Tully, sales director with Telcom, said: “We continue to make ongoing investments in the technical and commercial skills of our staff. Our diamond status mandates that we retain the highest number of certified associates and experts.

“But it’s the investment in our own core network that sets us apart from the competition. We offer customers a full communications portfolio with high-speed broadband or direct fibre connectivity as well as a robust telephony service, and they’ve responded very positively to the concept of a ‘one-stop-shop’ for all their communications needs.”

Commenting on the appointment, Aidan Furlong, country general manager at Avaya, said: “Telcom is a valued partner which consistently achieves high customer satisfaction. We are pleased to see it demonstrably moving forwards towards the cloud, on course to level-up with us as we roll-out our cloud-first solutions under our SaaS model.”

