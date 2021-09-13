Tekenable opens UK office

Technology and services company, Tekenable has opened a new office in the UK on the back of growing demand for its services from a number of UK and International clients. Located in London, the new office will see the company create a total of 60 new jobs over the next two years.

Tekenable delivers digital services through Low Code platforms to medium and large-scale enterprises in Ireland, the UK, Spain, Hungary, and the Middle East.

The company is Irish owned and is committed to transforming forward-thinking public and private sector businesses into fully digital businesses in the cloud. TEKenable currently employs over 120 staff.

“This expansion backed by a €1.6 million EIIS Investment will play a strategic role in the company’s ongoing development as we continue to grow to an expected turnover in excess of €10 million in 2021, explains Nick Connors, managing director, Tekenable. “International expansion continues to be a key growth strategy for TEKenable and we believe that the potential to unlock further opportunities in the UK and European markets are huge.”

The new jobs will be in the areas of digital transformation, rapid application development, sales, marketing and support.

“Tekenable is a highly ambitious and innovative company that has already won an impressive international client base including many customers in the UK,” said Peter Rose, CTO, Tekenable. “Our growth has reflected a strong workforce and continued investment in our Low Code Cloud Solutions and digital services is delivering significant competitive advantage.”

The new facility will support a hybrid model of working and will include team-working spaces, hot desks that workers can book through an app, social spaces and rooms equipped with technology for seamless videoconferencing with remote-working colleagues and customers. It will also host business operations and high-tech communications and meeting rooms.

