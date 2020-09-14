Tekenable acquires Greenfinch Technologies

Acquisition will bring additional scale and capability to low-code cloud solutions practice

Tekenable has acquired Greenfinch Technologies, an Irish Microsoft Gold partner specialising in cloud solutions, mobile applications and software for medical devices. Financial terms of the deal were not released.

The purchase opens growth opportunities for Tekenable, as well as bringing sadditional scale and capability to its low-code cloud Solutions practice and significant intellectual property (IP) in new market sectors, new technology solutions and application delivery.

Under the deal, Greenfinch MD, Dermot Reid and director, Brendan Thomas, and the executive management team will join the Tekenable to focus on continued growth of the business and oversee the integration of the two companies.

Combined, the businesses will have more than 90 employees, 100 customers, projected FY revenues close to €8 million with operations across Ireland, UK, Spain and the Middle East.

Headquartered in Dublin, Greenfinch has built expertise in Microsoft technologies (Xamarin Mobile Platform, Microsoft Dynamics, Microsoft BI) as well as its own products in workflow automation and compliance.

Dermot Reid, MD, Greenfinch, said: “The acquisition is very good news for our customers who now have access to the breadth of Cloud services that both companies have to offer. We are thrilled to become part of one of Ireland’s most progressive companies.”

Tekenable MD Nick Connors said: “The acquisition of Greenfinch is a significant development for our business and brings together a dedicated and highly skilled team delivering low-code cloud platform solutions which will establish us as one of the leading providers of cloud application services in both Ireland and the UK.”

TechCentral Reporters