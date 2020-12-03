Teckro connects clinical researchers with new application

Clinical trial software provider Teckro has launched Teckro Connect an application that gives research staff remote access to documentation and expertise.

Research staff are blocked without timely answers to questions and clarifications during clinical trials, and can lack confidence in the answers to complex medical questions if they are not directly from expert sources.

Communication challenges facing research site staff surfaced in recent research published by the Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development and Teckro. While study monitors are a main source of protocol information, responses back to site staff take some time. The research also highlighted that medical monitors and study teams are rarely resources for research staff.

Time delays and a lack of trust in the information provided can cause frustration for research site staff. Teckro addresses this through a combination of self-service access to documents and a secure communication channel.

Teckro Connect enables research staff to ask for clarification or confirm information from the secure Teckro mobile application. The message is received by a dedicated group of medical and scientific experts, giving everyone involved transparency into the response. This leaves no question unanswered and gives staff confidence in the fidelity of the information. It also provides a thread of communication for further clarification, if necessary.

“We understand and have empathy for how difficult it can be for site staff to conduct clinical trials,” said Brendan Buckley, chief medical officer at Teckro. “We built Teckro because accessing the protocol using old-fashioned methods is inconvenient, inefficient and time consuming. For this reason, site staff around the world ask for Teckro on their trials.”

“I am proud of the work we have done to launch Teckro Connect, starting with research to deeply understand the problem,” said Gary Hughes, CEO at Teckro. “We’re always working on new ideas to make clinical trials stakeholders’ jobs as easy as possible. This is more important than ever, and there is urgent need for simple technology solutions to reform the clinical trials process for better outcomes for staff, sponsors and patients.”

