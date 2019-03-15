Technology to bee

ApisProtect uses sensors and networking technologies to protect bee hives, wining a Tech Excellence Award Print Print Pro

The development of sensors and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies has allowed new and innovative ways of gathering information in all kinds of circumstances.

From logistics and security, to provenance and supply chain management, these technologies have allowed insights where conditions simply would not allow previously.

In 2013 Fiona Edwards-Murphy began her doctoral research into the application of sensors and networking in honey bee hives. With the spectre of colony collapse and the importance of pollinators for food production, Edwards-Murphy’s research immediately drew attention. Recognition came from academic publications, along with awards from the Irish Research Council, the IEEE, IBM, The Irish Laboratory Awards, and Google, as well the expected international media attention.

From the project, Dr Edwards-Murphy founded the ApisProtect company to move the use of technology in beehives into the commercial sphere, providing insight for beekeepers to prevent losses and increase productivity.

ApisProtect uses unique, innovative technology to help beekeepers prevent losses and increase productivity in their hives. The ApisMonitor is small and unobtrusive, to harness a powerful platform. The company’s machine learning gathers data from multiple sources including thousands of examples of healthy and weak colonies; disease testing; inspection reports; and aggregate, anonymised data collected from hives around the globe. These various data sources are used by custom algorithms to understand the hives and suggest actions for improved colony health, as well as tackling issues such as swarming, overheating, freezing, queen problems, starvation, disease, and pests.

In recognition of her achievement in turning academic research into real world applications, Dr Edwards-Murphy was awarded the 2018 Rising Star Award at the Tech Excellence Awards.

The Rising Star Award recognises outstanding achievements made by a recent entrant into the IT industry (under 30 years of age) whose contribution to the organisation has had a significant impact on its business.

If you have a rising star in your organisation, why not highlight their achievements and contribution by entering them for the 2019 awards.

Entries are now open with a closing date of 12 April 2019.

TechCentral Reporters