Technology Ireland Industry Awards opens for entries

Tech 4 Good prize added for this year's virtual event

Technology Ireland, the Ibec group that represents the technology sector, today launched the 28th Annual Technology Ireland Industry Awards.

The virtual awards will take place from The Round Room at the Mansion House in Dublin on 26 November 2020 and will streamed online.

To reflect the positive impact of the Irish technology sector, this year will see the introduction of a new award category: Tech 4 good – company award that recognises where a tech company has made an exceptional contribution of benefit to wider society.

This years nine categories are:

Digital Technology Company of the Year

Emerging Technology Company of the Year

Technology Innovation of the Year

Tech 4 Good Company Award

Outstanding Achievement in International Growth

Digital Technology Services Project of the Year

Women in Technology Company Award

Excellence in Talent Development Award

Outstanding Academic Achievement of the Year

Director of Technology Ireland Una Fitzpatrick said: “These awards recognise and celebrate those companies who have achieved exceptional success and developed innovative digital technologies, across nine award categories. Covid-19 has made 2020 an exceptionally challenging year, but it has also underlined Ireland’s technology sector as a cornerstone of Ireland’s economic and social infrastructure.”

Jonathan Hyland, chief technology officer at Workhuman and Chair of Technology Ireland, said: “Ireland’s technology sector has adjusted admirably to the Covid-19 crisis and helped to support many other sectors in business, health, education and the wider community. Our technology sector is the engine that will drive Ireland’s recovery.”

Deadline for entries is Friday, 2 October. Entry is free and not restricted. To submit an entry visit: www.technology-ireland.ie/awards

TechCentral Reporters