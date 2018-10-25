Technology Ireland Awards shortlist revealed

The shortlist for the 2018 Technology Ireland Industry Awards has been released.

More than 60 technology companies and organisations from across Ireland entered this year’s awards and winners will be announced at the annual black tie event on 23 November in the Mansion House, Dublin.

Director of Technology Ireland Una Fitzpatrick said: “The companies shortlisted this year have demonstrated outstanding performance over the past 12 months, combining aspects of technical innovation, sales achievements and successful partnering strategies.

“These companies exhibit a proven ability to attract financial resources, as well as showing a return for stakeholders, customers, staff and investors, thus demonstrating a real competitive differentiation. We, alongside our sponsors, look forward to announcing the overall winners on November 23.”

Full shortlist:

Digital technology company of the year (sponsored by VHI Healthcare)

LearnUpon

TDS (Time Data Security Ltd.)

Cora Systems

ProVision CameraMatics

Aspire Technology

Emerging company of the year (sponsored by ByrneWallace)

Corrata

ProVision CameraMatics

Payslip

The Hire Lab

ThinScale Technology

Outstanding achievement in international growth (sponsored by Enterprise Ireland)

LearnUpon

Financial Risk Solutions (FRS)

MyComplianceOffice

Aspire Technology

Technology innovation of the year (sponsored by Bank of Ireland)

Corrata

ProVision CameraMatics

Siren

EdgeTier

Druid Software

Digital technology services project of the year (sponsored by FIT ICT Associate Professional)

CWSI

ProVision CameraMatics

GeoPal

MapAlerter.com

WomenInTech company initiative of the year (sponsored by Technology Ireland Software Skillnet)

Dell EMC Ireland

Sun Life Financial

Cisco Systems Ireland

Fidelity Investments Ireland

Vodafone Ireland

Excellence in talent development (sponsored by Technology Ireland ICT Skillnet)

Singlepoint

Sun Life Financial Ireland

eShopWorld

WP Engine

Siro

Outstanding academic achievement of the year (sponsored by Technology Ireland Innovation Forum)

Lero (NUI Galway)

Adapt Centre

FallDeFi

Usage Analytics – Lero & DCU

For more information visit www.technology-ireland.ie/awards.

TechCentral Reporters