Technology Ireland Awards shortlist revealed
25 October 2018 | 0
The shortlist for the 2018 Technology Ireland Industry Awards has been released.
More than 60 technology companies and organisations from across Ireland entered this year’s awards and winners will be announced at the annual black tie event on 23 November in the Mansion House, Dublin.
Director of Technology Ireland Una Fitzpatrick said: “The companies shortlisted this year have demonstrated outstanding performance over the past 12 months, combining aspects of technical innovation, sales achievements and successful partnering strategies.
“These companies exhibit a proven ability to attract financial resources, as well as showing a return for stakeholders, customers, staff and investors, thus demonstrating a real competitive differentiation. We, alongside our sponsors, look forward to announcing the overall winners on November 23.”
Full shortlist:
Digital technology company of the year (sponsored by VHI Healthcare)
LearnUpon
TDS (Time Data Security Ltd.)
Cora Systems
ProVision CameraMatics
Aspire Technology
Emerging company of the year (sponsored by ByrneWallace)
Corrata
ProVision CameraMatics
Payslip
The Hire Lab
ThinScale Technology
Outstanding achievement in international growth (sponsored by Enterprise Ireland)
LearnUpon
Financial Risk Solutions (FRS)
MyComplianceOffice
Aspire Technology
Technology innovation of the year (sponsored by Bank of Ireland)
Corrata
ProVision CameraMatics
Siren
EdgeTier
Druid Software
Digital technology services project of the year (sponsored by FIT ICT Associate Professional)
CWSI
ProVision CameraMatics
GeoPal
MapAlerter.com
WomenInTech company initiative of the year (sponsored by Technology Ireland Software Skillnet)
Dell EMC Ireland
Sun Life Financial
Cisco Systems Ireland
Fidelity Investments Ireland
Vodafone Ireland
Excellence in talent development (sponsored by Technology Ireland ICT Skillnet)
Singlepoint
Sun Life Financial Ireland
eShopWorld
WP Engine
Siro
Outstanding academic achievement of the year (sponsored by Technology Ireland Innovation Forum)
Lero (NUI Galway)
Adapt Centre
FallDeFi
Usage Analytics – Lero & DCU
For more information visit www.technology-ireland.ie/awards.
TechCentral Reporters
Subscribers 0
Fans 0
Followers 0
Followers