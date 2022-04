TechIreland’s John O’Dea on start-ups A strong year for local businesses and the rest of the week's news Radio

This week we look at the continued trend of tech companies closing their Russian operations, Elon Musk buys into Twittter, deep fakery on LinkedIn, and Tech Ireland’s John O’Dea outlines the nation’s start-up performance.

To never miss an episode of TechRadio subscribe, comment and rate us on iTunes, Soundcloud and Spotify or find us via RSS and pod.link.