Techies4TempleStreet to hit the streets on 18 September

New socially distanced format will see a mix of on-street and online fun and celebrations Print Print Life

Techies4TempleStreet 2020 is scheduled to hit the streets of Dublin on 18 September in a new socially distanced format. This year’s event will be both physical and virtual in a bid to ensure social-distancing and keep participants safe.

Sponsored by AIB, the corporate treasure trail will see teams from Ireland’s technology and business communities make their way across the city to chase clues, solve puzzles and complete a whole range of challenges and brainteasers. Teams of five will compete to win the title of ‘Ireland’s Smartest Techies’ – an accolade that went to ‘Zen Mob’, representing Zendesk, in 2019.

Now in its sixth year, the charity treasure trail has raised over €1.1million for CHI at Temple Street to date. These funds have been used to buy vital, life-saving equipment and help fund essential facilities and supports.

advertisement





“Techies4TempleStreet is one of the most innovative, exciting and fun events in the year,” said Denise Fitzgerald, chief executive of Temple Street Foundation. “Techies has been warmly embraced by the country’s business and tech communities and has become an annual tradition for so many companies.”

“I’m thrilled that Techies4TempleStreet 2020 is going ahead with a new format to ensure that all teams can take part in the day’s fun and games in a safe and socially-distanced way,” added Temple Street Ambassador Jamie Heaslip. “This event raises vital funds every year to support the incredible, life-saving work that happens in CHI at Temple Street every minute of every day. More than ever, the hospital needs your support and hope that Ireland’s tech and business sectors will once again come out on 18September to take part in this unique and truly worthy cause.”

“AIB is delighted to be backing Techies4TempleStreet as its lead sponsor for the third year running,” said Tim Hynes, chief information officer, AIB. “This is a wonderful event which raises awareness and support for an incredible cause. We look forward to participating in this enjoyable team building day out again this year, trekking across Dublin to seek out clues and hidden treasures.”

To register your company’s team in the 2020 Techies4TempleStreet challenge, visit www.techies4templestreet.ie or call Temple Street Foundation on 01 878 4344.

TechCentral Reporters