Techies Go Green with DataSolutions’ Michael O’Hara

A new sustainability initiative from industry, and so long to a smartphone pioneer Print Print Radio

This week we talk sustainability with Michael O’Hara, one of the founders of Techies Go Green. We also mourn LG’s exit from the smartphone market and get creeped out by ClearView AI.

