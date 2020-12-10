Tech2Students launch nationwide call for laptops

Award-winning project Tech2Students (T2S) has relaunched with a nationwide donation appeal.

School closures caused by Covid-19 highlighted the stark digital divide between students from different socio-economic backgrounds. More than half (58%) of students in DEIS schools lack access to broadband or a suitable learning device. Educators now claim that online learning and assessment is here to stay.

In response, Trinity Access and Camara Ireland developed T2S to help alleviate that divide for students in DEIS schools, those in direct provision and adult learners in marginalised communities.

TS2 has put out a call for the public and businesses to get involved by donating used laptops and Chromebooks, or by giving a financial donation that will allow for the purchase of refurbished laptops for students.

“Tech2Students has ensured that students who are financially vulnerable are not put at a greater disadvantage,” said one T2S recipient from Blakestown Community School. “Pre-Covid, access to a device was a luxury and not an essential part of school life. Now it has rapidly climbed the ranks to be a vital tool for students to succeed in education”.

The campaign has relaunched following the success of T2S Phase 1 when it raised over €300,000 and delivered over 1,000 devices to DEIS schools. Now it hopes to aid over 60 schools and organisations that urgently need digital devices for students.

In September T2S received the Innovate Together Award from Rethink Ireland. It said the funding will allow it to deliver 3,000 devices to vulnerable communities nationwide as part of the National Access Plan. It has also partnered with NUI Galway, the NUIG Access Centre, the Galway City Partnership and the Galway Chamber.

For more information, visit: www.tcd.ie/trinityaccess/tech2students/

